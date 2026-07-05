Five semiconductor plants to be operational by end of 2026, says Vaishnaw

India is set to achieve a significant milestone in its semiconductor journey, with five semiconductor manufacturing plants expected to be operational by the end of 2026, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said.

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The minister said that of the 12 semiconductor projects approved by the Central Government, three are already in commercial production, while two more plants are scheduled to be inaugurated in the coming months. By the end of 2026, five semiconductor plants are expected to be operational across the country, marking a major expansion of India's domestic chip manufacturing capacity.

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The CG Semi Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Sanand, Gujarat, commenced commercial production, becoming the country's third semiconductor plant to do so this year. The facility was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

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Vaishnaw described the plant as not just a technical achievement but also a symbol of social change. Young women from Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, and Gujarat are finding employment as operators at the facility, having travelled to Malaysia for specialized training. He added that as India's own semiconductor ecosystem matures, similar world-class training could increasingly be made available within the country itself.

Vaishnaw said chips manufactured at the facility will serve automobiles, scooters, and industrial equipment domestically, while also being exported to Japan, the United States, and Europe, positioning India as a meaningful contributor to the global semiconductor supply chain.

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He further stated that India's electronics manufacturing sector has grown into an industry worth close to ₹13 lakh crore, supporting over 25 lakh jobs, progress he said would establish India as a global technology power.

The Minister said the commencement of commercial production at the CG SEMI facility marks another significant step towards strengthening India's position in the global semiconductor value chain, reinforcing the country's emergence as a trusted and self-reliant destination for semiconductor manufacturing, and establishing India as a rising global technology power.