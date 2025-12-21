DT
Home / India / Five-year-old boy killed in leopard attack in Gujarat's Amreli

Five-year-old boy killed in leopard attack in Gujarat's Amreli

Big cat not yet caught, efforts on

PTI
Amreli, Gujarat, Updated At : 04:05 PM Dec 21, 2025 IST
Photo for representation.
A five-year-old son of a farm labourer was mauled to death by a leopard in Gujarat's Amreli district on Sunday morning, an official from the forest department said.
Efforts are on to capture the big cat that attacked a child in Gopalgram village in Dhari town, the official said.
Three cages have been installed, and a team of forest officials are scanning the spot, he said.
The leopard, hiding in a farm, dragged the boy who was walking behind his mother around 9 am, in-charge Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Pratap Chandu said.
The child, Sahil Katara, was left severely injured and was taken to the government hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said.
In a similar incident last month, a one-year-old girl was killed by a leopard in the Dalkhaniya forest range on November 28.
