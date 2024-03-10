Flames engulf Madhya Pradesh secretariat complex

Bhopal, March 9
A major fire broke out on the third floor of a building in the Madhya Pradesh secretariat complex ‘Vallabh Bhawan’ here on Saturday morning, but no one was injured and the blaze was extinguished after more than six hours’ efforts, officials said.
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav formed a seven-member committee to probe the cause of the incident, a government release said. The panel will submit its initial report in three days and a detailed one in 15 days, it added.
The fire was noticed around 9.30 am, and spread to the fourth and fifth floors too. Personnel of the Army, National Disaster Response Force and police firefighters joined the municipal fire brigade in the fire-dousing operation which ended around 4.15 pm, officials said.
It being a Saturday, the government offices inside were closed and the premises were almost empty when the fire broke out, sources said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...