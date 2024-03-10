Flames engulf Madhya Pradesh secretariat complex

PTI

Bhopal, March 9

A major fire broke out on the third floor of a building in the Madhya Pradesh secretariat complex ‘Vallabh Bhawan’ here on Saturday morning, but no one was injured and the blaze was extinguished after more than six hours’ efforts, officials said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav formed a seven-member committee to probe the cause of the incident, a government release said. The panel will submit its initial report in three days and a detailed one in 15 days, it added.

The fire was noticed around 9.30 am, and spread to the fourth and fifth floors too. Personnel of the Army, National Disaster Response Force and police firefighters joined the municipal fire brigade in the fire-dousing operation which ended around 4.15 pm, officials said.

It being a Saturday, the government offices inside were closed and the premises were almost empty when the fire broke out, sources said.

