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Home / India / Flash floods in Nepal: 320 Indians missing, 400 others stranded on Chinese side: MEA

Flash floods in Nepal: 320 Indians missing, 400 others stranded on Chinese side: MEA

21 Indians arrive in New Delhi on Friday afternoon, a day after they reached Kathmandu from the flood-affected areas of Nepal

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:57 PM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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In this image posted on Aug. 28, 2026, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar greets a group comprising 21 tourists from Tamil Nadu who were rescued from the floods that occurred in Nepal. (@DrSJaishankar/X via PTI Photo)
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At least 320 Indians remain missing and around 400 others are stranded on the Chinese side following devastating flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border and India is ready to extend all possible help to Kathmandu in its rescue efforts, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

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Related News: Nepal flash floods: Death toll mounts to 469; thousands, including foreigners, still missing

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MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said 96 Indian nationals who were stranded on the Chinese side have safely crossed over to Nepal by land route.

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Twenty-one Indians arrived in New Delhi this afternoon, a day after they reached Kathmandu from the flood-affected areas of Nepal, he said.

Related News: China-Nepal flooding horror not over yet, lake formed by avalanche begins to overflow

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The Indian nationals from Tamil Nadu were received at the airport in the national capital by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The death toll from Wednesday's flash floods in Nepal rose to 538 with more bodies recovered as search and rescue operations continued, according to latest details shared by Nepalese authorities.

"As far as the number of people (Indians) whom we are not able to contact or who are missing, the figure at this point in time is 320," Jaiswal said.

"There are also around 100 people of Indian origin who remained uncontactable. These are people of Indian origin who may have gone for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, but they hold other nationalities," he said.

Jaiswal said 400 Indians are stranded on the Chinese side but they are safe.

"They have been in touch with their families. Our embassy has been in touch with several of them. Many of their family members also contacted us through the helpline numbers that our embassy is running in Beijing."

“Our embassy is in touch with local authorities in China, and they are working out as to how these people who are there can be evacuated,” he noted.

In a related development, Jaishankar held a high-level meeting with senior officials and reviewed the situation in Nepal with a focus on tracking the status of missing Indians. Indian envoys to Kathmandu and Beijing also joined the meeting through virtual mode.

"Discussed the relief and rescue efforts under way in Nepal today. Our Embassies in Kathmandu and Beijing provided an updated picture in respect of the status and well-being of Indian nationals," Jaishankar said on social media.

"The MEA Divisions concerned apprised us of the further relief supplies to be sent to Nepal. We give highest priority to this issue," he said.

Jaishankar said New Delhi is making “urgent efforts” to ascertain the status and well-being of Indians stuck in flood-hit areas.

Since Wednesday night, India sent a total of 47.5 tonnes of emergency supplies to Nepal in two military transport aircraft and is in the process of sending more relief materials.

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