Flight diverted to Karachi due to medical emergency

New Delhi: An Air India Express Dubai-Amritsar flight was forced to make an unscheduled landing in Karachi on Saturday, when a passenger experienced a severe medical complication. IANS
DRI seizes gold worth Rs 19 crore in pan-India op
New Delhi: The DRI has seized gold worth Rs 19 crore from three locations in a pan-India operation and arrested 11 persons who were part of a smuggling syndicate, said an official on Sunday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joe Biden considering trip to Israel in coming days, but travel isn't final
It would be a powerful symbol of sympathy and support follow...
Israel delays Gaza ground assault as Arab nations decry civilian killings
Tel Aviv cites impending bad weather | Iran restive, Blinken...
42-year-old man from Punjab's Hoshiarpur killed in road accident in US
Sukhwinder Singh, 42, who hailed from Hoshiarpur district of...
Muslim boy stabbed 26 times by US man in hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war, police say
The 6-year-old boy was stabbed 26 times with a military-styl...