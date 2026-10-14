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Home / India / Flight returns to parking bay at Hyderabad airport after power bank detected in baggage

Flight returns to parking bay at Hyderabad airport after power bank detected in baggage

The incident followed closely after a passenger’s power bank in the overhead bin of a Chennai-bound IndiGo plane caught fire on October 11, which led to the aircraft being diverted to Hyderabad airport, where it landed safely

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PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 10:01 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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An IndiGo flight from Hyderabad to Srinagar returned to the parking bay before take-off at the RGI airport here on Tuesday after receiving information that a passenger’s power bank was in the checked-in baggage, sources said.

The incident followed closely after a passenger’s power bank in the overhead bin of a Chennai-bound IndiGo plane caught fire on October 11, which led to the aircraft being diverted to Hyderabad airport, where it landed safely.

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The Delhi to Chennai flight had around 180 passengers and seven crew members on-board.

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“IndiGo flight 6E 6115, operating from Delhi to Chennai on October 11, 2026, was diverted to Hyderabad after smoke was detected from a customer’s personal electronic device. The cabin crew responded promptly, and the situation was brought under control,” IndiGo had said in a statement.

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