Flights of many airlines affected after check-in disruption at various airports

Flights of various airlines were affected on Tuesday following a check-in glitch at many airports.

In a post on X, Air India said, “A third-party system disruption has been affecting check-in systems at various airports, resulting in delays across multiple airlines, including Air India.

“Our airport teams are working diligently to ensure a smooth check-in experience for all passengers. While the system is progressively getting restored, some of our flights may continue to experience delays until the situation fully normalises.

“We request passengers to check their flight status at airindia.com/in/en/manage/f… before leaving for the airport, and to allow additional time for their journey. We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding.”