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Home / India / Flood-like situation in 5 Bihar districts as rivers breach danger mark; CM surveys affected areas

Flood-like situation in 5 Bihar districts as rivers breach danger mark; CM surveys affected areas

The swollen Ganga, Gandak, Kosi, Burhi Gandak, Bagmati, Punpun and Ghaghra rivers have inundated several places

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PTI
Patna, Updated At : 04:11 PM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary. Photo: X/@samrat4bjp
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Five districts in Bihar have been experiencing a flood-like situation as several rivers flowed above their danger marks in the state following incessant rainfall in the upper riparian nation of Nepal and in the neighbouring state of Jharkhand.

With the swelled Ganga, Gandak, Kosi, Burhi Gandak, Bagmati, Punpun and Ghaghra rivers inundating several places, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas on Friday, and reviewed relief and rescue operations.

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In a post on X, the chief minister said, "I instructed officials to take swift and effective action to ensure that the public in the affected areas receives all possible assistance promptly, faces no difficulties, and that the safety of lives and property is ensured."   Several low-lying areas of Patna, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur, Bhojpur, Khagaria, Purnea, Madhepura, Saharsa and Katihar districts witnessed a flood-like situation on Friday. No casualties have been reported yet, and people residing in the river floodplains have been moved to safety, an official said.

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According to the Water Resources Department, almost all rivers have been showing a rising trend.

In Patna, the Ganga river was flowing above the danger level in Digha Ghat, Gandhighat, Hathidah and Maner. The river is also above the danger level in Buxar, Munger, Bhagalpur, and Kahalgaon.

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The Punpun river was flowing above the danger level in Sripalpur and Punpun areas in Patna, while the Ghaghra river has breached the mark in Darauli and Siwan, the department said.

"Patna, Bhojpur, Vaishali, Lakhisarai, and Bhagalpur are experiencing a flood-like situation, and people living in low-lying areas have been affected by rising water levels of the river Ganga and Kosi, following torrential rainfall," said a senior official of the water resources department.

Officials have been instructed to keep a close watch on embankments and vulnerable locations and immediately report any unusual situation to authorities, he said.

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