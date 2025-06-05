DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / India / Flood situation improves in Manipur

Flood situation improves in Manipur

Over 1.65 lakh people have been affected across the state which has been battered by heavy rains since May 31
article_Author
PTI
Imphal, Updated At : 11:33 AM Jun 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A flood-affected area at Heingang, Manipur. PTI
Advertisement

The flood situation in Manipur improved significantly on Thursday with water receding from major rivers as the intensity of the rain decreased, officials said.

Advertisement

The Assam Rifles and Army continued rescue and relief work under Operation Jalrahat-II across the state, which has been battered by heavy rains since May 31, they said.

The flood has affected over 1.65 lakh people and damaged 35,242 houses across the state. The overflowing Imphal, Kongba and Nambul rivers breached several embankments, aggravating the situation, they added.

Advertisement

So far, 4,097 people have been rescued and given shelter in 78 relief camps, officials said.

A 57-year-old man was killed after being swept away by a river in the Imphal West district on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The rain has damaged crops on 115.59 hectare, officials said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts