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Home / India / Flood situation in Assam critical as overnight rains threaten fresh inundation

Flood situation in Assam critical as overnight rains threaten fresh inundation

More than 1.22 lakh people across five districts remain affected in Assam; toll rises to 89 with two more deaths

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PTI
Guwahati, Updated At : 11:41 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shares a light moment with children during a meeting with flood-affected people at a relief camp. Image credit/PTI
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The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Wednesday, with overnight rains threatening fresh inundation in low-lying areas even as the death toll reached 89 and more than 1.22 lakh people remained affected across five districts.

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Union Health Minister JP Nadda is scheduled to visit the flood-hit areas during the day to assess the situation and review relief and rehabilitation measures with state officials.

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According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the Dhansiri river at Numaligarh in Golaghat district continued to flow in a “severe flood situation” on Wednesday morning.

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“Due to the continuous rise in the water level of the Dhansiri at Numaligarh, citizens are advised to stay away from the river,” an ASDMA spokesperson said.

The ASDMA’s latest flood bulletin said two more people died in the last 24 hours—one each in Sivasagar and Golaghat districts—taking this year’s flood-related death toll to 89.

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More than 1,22,100 people remained affected, with Sivasagar being the worst-hit district where nearly 60,000 people have been impacted, followed by Charaideo with over 31,000 affected and Jorhat with nearly 20,000.

The administration is operating 55 relief camps and relief distribution centres in four districts, where 17,857 displaced people are currently taking shelter.

Medical and veterinary teams, along with other agencies, continued relief and rescue operations in the affected areas.

The floods have submerged 15,342.92 hectares of agricultural land, while 26,575 domestic animals and poultry have also been affected.

The deluge has caused extensive damage to embankments, roads, houses, schools and other public infrastructure in several parts of the state, the ASDMA said.

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