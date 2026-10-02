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Home / India / Flydubai cockpit horror: Mumbai neighbours rally behind Smit after cockpit ordeal

Flydubai cockpit horror: Mumbai neighbours rally behind Smit after cockpit ordeal

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Shekhar Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:26 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis interacts with Kishorbhai Machchar, uncle of flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar and his wife in Mumbai. PTI
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The quiet neighbourhood of Ghatkopar, where Captain Smit Machchhar grew up, turned into a gathering point of pride and anxiety on Thursday, as friends and neighbours rallied outside his Mumbai residence after the Indian pilot was injured in cockpit attack aboard a Flydubai flight.At Swastik Heights in Ghatkopar, where Machchhar’s parents still maintain their home, residents assembled carrying the Tricolour and photographs of the pilot. For many of them, the incident involving the Flydubai flight was difficult to separate from memories of the boy they had seen growing up in their midst. Ghatkopar residents say for them, Machchhar remains the composed youngster they knew from their housing society.

His childhood friend Prateek Gandhi, who continues to live in the same building, recalled Machchhar as a disciplined and level-headed child. Gandhi said he had spent much of his childhood playing cricket with him.

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The incident initially came as a shock to the neighbourhood. The residents initially found it hard to accept that the pilot being discussed in reports was the same Machchhar they had known for years. The mood, however, changed as residents learnt that Machchhar had undergone surgery and was recovering.

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Machchhar is in good health and recovering well after being airlifted from Saudi Arabia to the UAE, the government said on Thursday.

Residents said the family also left for Saudi Arabia soon after they learnt about the incident. Neighbours helped them with their luggage before they headed to the airport, while local resident Akshay Doshi drove them there. Since then, locals have remained in contact with the family and have been seeking regular updates about the captain’s condition.

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Machchhar’s family has been based in Dubai since he joined Flydubai in 2022, following over a decade with SpiceJet. However, his parents have retained their Ghatkopar residence, ensuring that the Mumbai building remains closely linked to the family.

What particularly moved the residents, they said, was learning that Machchhar continued trying to safeguard those aboard the aircraft despite being injured during the confrontation.

One resident said Machchhar had put himself in danger while attempting to ensure the safety of the passengers and crew. The incident, the resident added, had left his family extremely concerned, even as they remained proud of his actions.

The residents of Swastik Heights said their priority was Machchhar’s recovery, adding they were looking forward to welcoming him back to Ghatkopar once he was fit to return.

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