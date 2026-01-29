DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / FM Sitharaman tables Economic Survey for FY 2025-26 ahead of her 9th consecutive Union Budget

FM Sitharaman tables Economic Survey for FY 2025-26 ahead of her 9th consecutive Union Budget

As the government's flagship annual report, the economic survey reviews key developments in the economy over the past 12 months

article_Author
ANI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:35 PM Jan 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
FM Nirmala Sitharaman. ANI File.
Advertisement

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday tabled the Economic Survey of India in Parliament for the financial year 2025-26, setting the stage for the Union Budget, which will be presented on Sunday, February 1.

Advertisement

This year, the Budget presentation falls on a weekend.

Advertisement

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present a record ninth consecutive Union Budget on February 1, marking a significant milestone in India's parliamentary and economic history.

Advertisement

The tabling of the Economic Survey ahead of the Budget follows the long-standing tradition of outlining the state of the economy before detailing future fiscal plans.

The Economic Survey of India is regarded as the nation's official annual "report card" on the economy.

Advertisement

It provides a comprehensive, data-backed review of the economy's performance over the previous year and offers a broad roadmap for future policy direction.

As the government's flagship annual report, it reviews key developments in the economy over the past 12 months.

The Survey plays a crucial role in the lead-up to the Union Budget.

While the Budget focuses on future government spending, taxation, and policy measures, the Economic Survey explains why those decisions are necessary by analysing past economic performance and trends.

The Economic Survey is prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs under the leadership of the Chief Economic Adviser (CEA).

It is presented in two parts, each focusing on different aspects of the economy.

Part 1, also known as Volume 1, provides a macroeconomic overview and future outlook. This section offers a broad, thematic, and analytical review of the Indian economy.

It is forward-looking in nature and helps set the policy direction for the coming year. It includes a detailed analysis of major economic trends such as GDP growth, inflation measured through CPI and WPI, fiscal deficit, and trade balance.

It also examines key conceptual and structural issues facing the economy and offers policy recommendations.

Additionally, it provides projections for the next financial year and suggests reforms aimed at driving economic growth.

Part 2 of the Economic Survey is more detailed and data-driven, focusing on the performance of specific sectors during the previous financial year.

This section covers sectoral analysis of agriculture, industry, services, and infrastructure.

It also addresses socio-economic issues, including health, education, poverty, and climate change.

The report includes extensive data and statistics, with detailed tables, charts, and appendices highlighting the economy's performance.

The tabling of the Economic Survey marks a key step in the Budget process, offering lawmakers, policymakers, and the public a clearer understanding of India's economic condition ahead of the Union Budget presentation.

Read what others don’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts