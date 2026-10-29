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Home / India / Focus on next-gen fiscal reforms, Shah chairs ministerial group meet

Focus on next-gen fiscal reforms, Shah chairs ministerial group meet

The group is also learnt to have deliberated on fuel and fertiliser supply situations and challenges in the midst of a continuing West Asia war

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:34 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Home Minister Amit Shah is presented a painting by MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney (2ndR) and artist Manjit Singh (R) during the inauguration of Mann ki Baat painting exhibition to mark PM Modi’s 25-year stint as an elected head of government. Delhi L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu is also seen. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan Bhui
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Home Minister Amit Shah today chaired a meeting of the informal Group of Ministers to discuss and flesh out the economic reform path for nearly the next decade.

The iGoM, chaired by Shah and convened by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, deliberated on policy measures the government needs to take to reform the sectors of finance, industry, infrastructure, commerce, logistics and technology.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tasked the group with drafting concrete and time-bound plans to boost India's goal of becoming the third largest economy and also achieving the five trillion economy milestone.

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A detailed presentation at the meeting came from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, with focus on last mile connectivity, reduction in logistics cost.

India's logistics cost has dropped to 7.97 per cent of the GDP, according to official assessments by the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) for the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

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The logistics cost used to be around 14 to 16 per cent of the GDP.

The group is also learnt to have deliberated on fuel and fertiliser supply situations and challenges in the midst of a continuing West Asia war.

Secretaries to the respective ministries are learnt to have made presentations with respect to the next wave of structural reforms.

The first wave saw many reforms such as ULIP (Unified Logistics Interface Platform), which is integrating data across departments LDB (Logistics Data Bank) 2.0, enabling real-time visibility of millions of containers and logistics plans at the city and state levels under the Strengthening Multimodal and Integrated Logistics Ecosystem programme.

"Inland waterways alone transported 145.84 million tonnes of cargo last year, while rail congestion is being addressed through dedicated freight corridors. Much more needs to be done," official sources said on a day when the Cabinet approved a major scheme to boost ship container manufacturing with an aim to make 15 to 20 per cent of the global container stocks.

The scheme worth Rs 10,000 crore will run through 2039-40.

Vaishnaw today said 95 per cent of the world's containers are currently made in just one country. “The world is looking for another country to take the lead and that is where India steps in today," Vaishnaw said after the Cabinet meeting chaired by PM Modi. The PM has constituted two informal GoMs--one on economic aspects chaired by Shah and the other on the social and development sector chaired by Rajnath Singh.

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