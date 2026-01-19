Following bomb threat, IndiGo flight diverted to Lucknow

Advertisement

The flight, carrying 222 passengers including eight infants, along with two pilots and five cabin crew, made a safe landing at Lucknow airport at 9.17 am. Officials said ATC was alerted at 8.46 am about the threat on IndiGo flight 6E-6650. Following standard safety procedures, the aircraft was diverted mid-air and landed under full emergency protocol.

Advertisement

Soon after touchdown, the aircraft was moved to a remote isolation area where bomb disposal squads, security agencies and airport officials began an extensive search operation. Every passenger and crew member was evacuated safely, with no injuries reported.

Advertisement

During the initial sweep of the cabin, security personnel recovered a handwritten message on a tissue paper that read “Plane mein bomb”. Police sources confirmed that the note sparked alarm but was later determined to be a hoax. "We have launched a full investigation to trace the origin of the threat and identify the individual responsible," said a senior police official.

The Lucknow police said legal proceedings were being initiated. In a press statement, IndiGo confirmed the incident and said the airline followed all established safety protocols.

Advertisement

“A security threat was noticed onboard IndiGo flight 6E 6650 operating from Delhi to Bagdogra on January 18 due to which the aircraft was diverted to Lucknow. Following the established protocol, we informed the relevant authorities immediately and fully cooperated with them in carrying out the necessary security checks. As always, safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft are our utmost priorities,” the IndiGo spokesperson said.