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Home / India / Following major fires, rockets, aerial firecrackers banned in Mumbai till Nov 25

Following major fires, rockets, aerial firecrackers banned in Mumbai till Nov 25

Additional MC commissioner Prajakta Verma-Lavangare cited risk posed by rockets, other firecrackers that fly into the sky and land on rooftops, balconies, windows and other combustible materials, potentially triggering fires

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 04:21 PM Nov 09, 2026 IST
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Massive flames engulf shops and hutments at Haji Kasam Chawl after a major fire broke out in the Dongri area, in Mumbai. PTI
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In the wake of multiple fire incidents across the city, the Mumbai Disaster Management Authority on Monday banned the bursting of rockets and aerial firecrackers in the metropolis until November 25.

According to the order issued by the authority, the restriction covers all residential buildings, rooftops, balconies, and slum pockets.

Three major fires were reported in different parts of the city on Diwali night alone, gutting several huts, shops, a garage, and parts of a commercial building.

The order, signed by additional municipal commissioner Prajakta Verma-Lavangare, cited the risk posed by rockets and other firecrackers that fly into the sky and land on rooftops, balconies, windows and other combustible materials, potentially triggering fires.

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The authority said densely populated localities, high-rise buildings, slum areas, narrow roads and closely packed residential and commercial structures increase the risk of fire accidents caused by such firecrackers, posing a serious threat to life and property.

According to the order, the ban will remain in force in the jurisdiction of BMC from November 9 until 11.59 pm on November 25, 2026.

It also stated that the use of firecrackers other than rockets and similar aerial firecrackers will remain subject to existing laws, directions issued by competent authorities and orders passed by courts from time to time.

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The authority said the restrictions were necessary to ensure public safety and prevent fire-related accidents and asked the concerned authorities to create awareness.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde issued an urgent video appeal urging citizens to celebrate responsibly and refrain from bursting firecrackers near residential buildings or on footpaths.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray called for police action in instances of rockets and aerial firecrackers entering people’s homes and causing fires.

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“The police and administration must certainly take official action in such cases. An explanation is needed,” the former state environment minister said.

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