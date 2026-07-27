More than 100 tribal students of three residential schools in Maharashtra's Amravati district have been hospitalised after suffering from suspected food poisoning, officials said on Monday.

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A police complaint has been lodged against the operator of the central kitchen supplying meals to the schools, tribal development project officer (Dharni) Siddarth Shukla said.

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The students complained of vomiting after eating meals in the residential schools.

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On Saturday, 69 students were admitted to a government hospital in Dharni. On Sunday, similar symptoms were reported among 70 students at the government residential schools in Bijudhavdi and Savlikheda in Dharni tehsil and they were also hospitalised, the official said.

Most of the children have since been discharged, while 32 remain under observation. Their condition is stable, he added.