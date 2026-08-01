Foreign citizen cannot be deported unless home country confirms nationality: Centre to SC

A foreign national, whose nationality is unverified, cannot be deported unless his home country confirms the nationality and agrees to accept him, the Centre has told the Supreme Court.

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"A foreign national whose nationality is unknown/unverified can be deported to their home country only upon confirmation of their nationality/possession of a valid travel document/acceptance by the home country concerned. The deportation procedure cannot be initiated without nationality verification,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said in an affidavit filed in the top court.

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In such cases, the state government or FRRO/FRO concerned may take up the matter with the Ministry of External Affairs, providing the foreigner’s details and photograph immediately upon arrest or registration of an FIR, whichever is earlier, to facilitate issuance of travel documents, the Centre said.

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Until nationality is verified and deportation becomes possible, such illegal migrants must have their movement legally restricted, it said, contending that this was necessary to prevent absconding, safeguard national security and facilitate eventual repatriation.

The affidavit has been filed in response to the top court’s March 21, 2025, order on a petition challenging the indefinite detention of persons declared foreigners in Assam without prospects of deportation.

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A foreign national can be deported by the concerned state, Union Territory, or the Foreigners Regional Registration Office, after completion of the sentence or court proceedings, provided the individual possesses a valid travel document or passport and no other criminal case is pending against them, the Centre said.

"It is necessary to obtain the requisite travel document from the Embassy/High Commission of the country concerned through the process of nationality verification before he/she can be deported,” it said.