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Home / India / Foreign-origin gold worth Rs 8.98 crore seized at Visakhapatnam

Foreign-origin gold worth Rs 8.98 crore seized at Visakhapatnam

Acting on intelligence, the DRI Visakhapatnam unit maintains heightened vigilance along the National Highway

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PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 12:27 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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The DRI said the gold was admittedly smuggled through the India-Bangladesh border and was being transported to Hyderabad. iStock
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The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized foreign-origin gold weighing over 5.8 kg valued at Rs 8.98 crore after a high-speed highway chase near Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh and arrested two people, officials said on Sunday.

Acting on intelligence, the DRI Visakhapatnam unit maintained heightened vigilance along the National Highway.

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After a long chase, a car with two passengers travelling from Kolkata to Hyderabad was intercepted at Visakhapatnam on the intervening night of October 8-9, a release from the DRI said.

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Prolonged interrogation and systematic rummaging of the vehicle led to the detection of a specially fabricated cavity beneath the leg space of the front co-passenger seat.

"From that secret cavity, three packets containing 5,832.90 grams of 24 carat foreign-origin gold valued at Rs 8.98 crore were seized," it said.

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The DRI said the gold was admittedly smuggled through the India-Bangladesh border and was being transported to Hyderabad.

The gold was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

Both people were arrested and produced before the jurisdictional magistrate, who remanded them to judicial custody, the release said.

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