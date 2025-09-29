Foreign Secretary Misri hold talks with Bhutan counterpart Choden

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday held wide-ranging consultations with his Bhutanese counterpart Aum Pema Choden to review the full spectrum of bilateral ties.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) officials, both sides welcomed the successful commissioning of all six units of the 1,020 MW Punatsangchhu-II hydropower project, describing it as a landmark achievement under the India-Bhutan Joint Vision on Energy Partnership.

“The project is expected to significantly boost clean energy cooperation between the two neighbours,” the official said.

The Foreign Secretaries also expressed satisfaction over the steady progress of India-supported initiatives under Bhutan’s 13th Five Year Plan, noting that these projects are delivering tangible benefits to Bhutanese communities.

The meeting underscored the growing breadth of India-Bhutan relations, rooted in energy cooperation, development partnership, and expanding connectivity.

A major highlight of the visit was the signing of an Inter-Governmental Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the establishment of railway links between India and Bhutan.

The agreement paves the way for the first-ever cross-border rail connections: Kokrajhar–Gelephu and Banarhat–Samtse.

Officials said the new links will not only enhance trade and connectivity but also deepen cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

Earlier in the day, during a joint presser with the Foreign Secretary Misri, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Rs 4,600-crore projects—Kokrajhar-Gelephu (69 km) and Banarhat-Samtse (20 km) -- will serve as vital trade and passenger links, unlocking new economic opportunities for both nations.

“This will provide a seamless gateway for Bhutan to the 150,000-km-long Indian railway grid, cutting travel time from days to hours and catalysing industrial growth and tourism,” Vaishnaw said, adding the lines would be fully electrified and designed for Vande Bharat trains.

Responding to a question whether this railway project should be seen as a counter measure to China extending its railway network right up to the border areas of Tibet, Foreign Secretary Misri said when it comes to the border—specifically the areas through which these railway lines will pass—there is no involvement of any third country. “So, I think this question is a bit superfluous at this point in time,” he said.

Misri also underscored the strategic importance of the projects, calling them “a first-of-its-kind initiative” that strengthens not just trade but also cultural and developmental ties. The Gelephu line will support Bhutan’s flagship “Mindfulness City” project, while Samtse is emerging as a major industrial hub exporting minerals like dolomite and ferro-silicon to India.

Of the total cost, the Indian Railways will fund work on its territory, while the Ministry of External Affairs will finance construction within Bhutan as part of India’s Rs 10,000-crore development package for Thimphu’s 13th Five-Year Plan.

The Kokrajhar–Gelephu stretch, involving 29 major bridges, six stations, and two viaducts, will take four years to complete, while the Banarhat–Samtse link is expected within three years.

“In Banarhat-Samtse, Bhutanese side is about 2.13 km, while Indian side is about 17.42 km. In case of Gelephu, Bhutanese side is 2.39 km. Indian side is 66.66 km,” Vaishnav said.