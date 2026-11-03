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Home / India / Foreigner registration offices in all states by next year: Amit Shah

Foreigner registration offices in all states by next year: Amit Shah

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:09 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the establishment of Foreigners Regional Registration Offices (FRROs) in all state capitals by next year. Currently, FRRO offices have been established in 20 states.

The Home Ministry has said that there has been a substantial increase in the number of foreigners visiting India for tourism, medical and education purposes.

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According to the ministry, setting up FRROs in all states will help foreigners visiting India obtain various consular services such as visa extension, conversion, immigration compliance and legal safety in a convenient manner.

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The MHA said the Centre was pursuing establishment of FRROs in the remaining states, namely Bihar, Goa, HP, Jharkhand, MP, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Meghalaya.

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