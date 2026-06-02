Foreigners seeking longer stay in India must register before visa expires: Govt notifies changes in rules

Foreigners arriving in India on a visa for 180 days or less will now have to register themselves "any time before the expiry of the said period of 180 days" if they want to stay beyond the visa period, according to amendments notified by the Union Home Ministry in the Immigration and Foreigners Rules, 2025, on June 1.

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The new rules come into effect from the date of notification, i.e. June 1, 2026.

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According to the amendments, to be known as the Immigration and Foreigners (Amendment) Rules, 2026, which pertain to changes in registration timelines, emergency provisions, and the appeals mechanism under the Immigration and Foreigners Rules, 2025, one of the significant changes relates to the registration timeline for foreigners.

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The amendment allows registration to be completed any time before the expiry of 180 days from arrival in India, replacing the earlier requirement of completing it within 14 days after the expiry of the 180-day period.

However, late registration beyond this period will now be permitted only under emergent circumstances.

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The new rules also provide relief to children born to parents where either or both parents are foreigners.

Earlier, the rules stipulated that upon the birth of the child in such cases, parents had to electronically intimate the registration officer within 30 days for availing visa services, including the grant of new visa and exit permission on the designated online portal or the mobile application.

Now as the fresh notification, this sub-rule will not apply in cases where either of the parents is an Indian citizen and such parent wishes to retain the Indian citizenship of the child.

It, however, says that if the child acquires citizenship of a foreign country while in India at a later stage, either of the parents shall intimate the position to the registration officer within 30 days of acquiring the citizenship of the foreign country by the child.