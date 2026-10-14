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Home / India / Forest Dept refuses autopsy reports of cheetah under RTI, cites national security

Forest Dept refuses autopsy reports of cheetah under RTI, cites national security

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:18 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Cheetah cubs in Kuno National Park. File
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Kuno National Park has denied a wildlife activist copies of post-mortem reports of cheetahs that died at Kuno National Park, citing national security concerns and sensitive memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with foreign countries. The denial comes as the Right to Information (RTI) Act marks its 21st anniversary.

It raises questions about transparency in the management of India’s cheetah reintroduction programme. Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey had sought copies of the post-mortem reports from the Madhya Pradesh wildlife headquarters.

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The query was transferred to Kuno National Park, where the divisional forest officer denied the information, citing concerns over sensitive pacts with foreign countries. Speaking to The Tribune, Dubey questioned why reports on the deaths of cheetahs could not be disclosed.

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“I had sought post mortem copies of Cheetahs’ which have died from the Madhya Pradesh wildlife headquarters. It transferred the query to Kuno National Park and its divisional forest officer denied the information. How could post mortem be a matter of national security. Have we signed any MoU with Africa that refuses to divulge post mortem details? Cheetah is also a schedule 1 species like tiger, lion and leopard. So when the information about the other three species can be shared why not Cheetah,” he said.

Dubey also sought information about forest department officers who travelled abroad for cheetah-related training. However, he said, the department did not provide the details.

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“The reply which I received is that they don’t have such details,” he said.

Kuno National Park lost another cheetah cub on October 12. India currently has 53 cheetahs.

The reintroduction programme began in September 2022 with the first batch of eight arriving from Namibia. Another 12 cheetahs were brought from South Africa in 2023, followed by nine from Botswana in February 2026.

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