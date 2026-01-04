DT
Forged documents submitted in Thane court for bail in drugs case; FIR lodged

Forged documents submitted in Thane court for bail in drugs case; FIR lodged

FIR registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for cheating and forgery

PTI
Thane, Updated At : 10:48 AM Jan 04, 2026 IST
Photo for representation. iStock
Police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons for allegedly submitting forged documents before a court in Maharashtra’s Thane district to secure bail for accused in a narcotics case, officials said on Sunday.

The offence was committed between November 23 and December 24 last year, they said.

During the period, forged documents were presented as genuine before the Thane district court to obtain bail for some persons arrested in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Kalachowkie police station in Mumbai, an official from Thane Nagar police station said.

“It is suspected that more than one person may have conspired in preparing and submitting the forged documents to mislead the court and facilitate the release of the accused on bail,” he said without giving details of the case.

Based on a complaint by a team member of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Thane unit, the police here registered the FIR on January 1 under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for cheating and forgery, the official said.

