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Home / India / Former AIADMK ministers, MLAs join Vijay's TVK

Former AIADMK ministers, MLAs join Vijay's TVK

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:29 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
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Several former AIADMK ministers, MLAs, and party cadres on Thursday formally joined the C Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) at a mass induction programme, signaling a significant shift in Tamil Nadu politics.

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The development is being seen as a significant boost for the ruling party led by the actor-turned-politician as it continues to expand its organisational base across the state.

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The event witnessed the participation of hundreds of district-level functionaries and grassroots workers, highlighting a broader shift in political loyalties ahead of future electoral contests.

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The latest defections come amid internal challenges within the AIADMK following recent electoral setbacks.

Political observers believe that the move strengthens TVK's organisational network, while adding experienced leaders to its ranks.

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Among those who joined TVK were former AIADMK ministers C Vijayabaskar, MR Vijayabaskar, MSM Anandan, and Valarmathi.

Addressing the gathering, Tamil Nadu minister and former AIADMK leader Stalwart Sengottiyan welcomed the new entrants and praised the leadership of the Chief Minister .

"When I was thrown out of my party, our leader (Vijay) made me a minister now. You (AIADMK cadres) all felt bad when AIADMK tried to make an alliance with DMK, the enemy of AIADMK. There is no betrayal here but it's there (AIADMK). You all have come where great leadership is there. Our leader is a permanent CM," he said.

Meanwhile, DMK MP Kanimozhi took a swipe at the latest political developments in the state, describing them as an example of a "washing machine" model of politics.

In a post on X, she questioned whether a similar political strategy seen elsewhere in the country was now emerging in Tamil Nadu.

"I heard that a 'washing machine' of the kind the BJP used to employ in the North has now arrived in Tamil Nadu too. They say this new Tamil Nadu model machine can even wash away gutka stains... Is that true?" she asked.

The latest defections are expected to further strengthen TVK's political position as experienced leaders from the AIADMK join its ranks.

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