Home / India / Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah joins BJP

Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah joins BJP

Former Congress worker Sanju Bora joins the saffron party as well     

article_Author
PTI
Guwahati, Updated At : 12:32 PM Feb 22, 2026 IST
Bhupen Borah. Via X/BhupenKBorah
Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah on Sunday joined the ruling BJP in the presence of its state unit president Dilip Saikia here.

Borah became a BJP member during a function held at the Assam BJP headquarters ‘Vajpayee Bhawan’.

Along with him, former Congress worker Sanju Bora, too, joined the saffron party.

Borah had resigned on February 16, with the Congress high command not accepting it and senior leaders rushing to his residence, while Rahul Gandhi also spoke to him.

He had asked for time to reconsider his decision, but the next day, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma went to his residence and announced that he would join the BJP on February 22.

The 126-member Assam assembly is expected to go to polls in March-April.

