Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah joins BJP

Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah on Sunday joined the ruling BJP in the presence of its state unit president Dilip Saikia here.

Advertisement

Borah became a BJP member during a function held at the Assam BJP headquarters ‘Vajpayee Bhawan’.

Advertisement

Along with him, former Congress worker Sanju Bora, too, joined the saffron party.

Advertisement

Borah had resigned on February 16, with the Congress high command not accepting it and senior leaders rushing to his residence, while Rahul Gandhi also spoke to him.

He had asked for time to reconsider his decision, but the next day, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma went to his residence and announced that he would join the BJP on February 22.

Advertisement

The 126-member Assam assembly is expected to go to polls in March-April.