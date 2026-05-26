icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Former BJD Rajya Sabha MP Debashish Samantaray joins BJP

Former BJD Rajya Sabha MP Debashish Samantaray joins BJP

A long-time associate of BJD supremo and former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Samantaray resigned from both the party and Rajya Sabha on Monday

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:29 PM May 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Rajya Sabha MP Debashish Samantaray during his joining of the BJP at the party headquarters, a day after resigning from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 26, 2026. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
Advertisement

Former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Rajya Sabha MP Debashish Samantaray joined the BJP on Tuesday in the presence of senior party leaders here.

Advertisement

A long-time associate of BJD supremo and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Samantaray resigned from both the party and the Rajya Sabha on Monday, alleging that he was being “systematically belittled” in the organisation.

Advertisement

His exit comes months after two other BJD Rajya Sabha MPs -- Sujeet Kumar and Mamata Mahanta -- quit the party. Both were later elected to the Rajya Sabha on BJP tickets.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts