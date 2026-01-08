DT
Former BJP Manipur president Meinam Bhorot Singh dies at 76

Former BJP Manipur president Meinam Bhorot Singh dies at 76

The party expressed profound grief over his demise, describing him as a seasoned leader who played a key role in strengthening BJP in the state

PTI
Imphal, Updated At : 05:07 PM Jan 08, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Meinam Bhorot Singh. Photo: X
Former president of BJP’s Manipur unit Meinam Bhorot Singh died here on Thursday following prolonged illness, party sources said. He was 76.

Singh had also served as the party’s national secretary and was also an MLA.

The party expressed profound grief over his demise, describing him as a seasoned leader who played a key role in strengthening BJP in the state.

In a statement, BJP said, “Bhorot was a seasoned leader rooted in nationalist ideals, and worked tirelessly to strengthen the party in Manipur during the pivotal years of organisational expansion.”

“His leadership, discipline, and political conviction played a crucial role in deepening the party’s outreach and shaping its grassroots presence across the state”, it said, adding that his legacy will continue to inspire party karyakartas and future generations committed to public service and democratic values.

Former chief minister N Biren Singh condoled the demise of Bhorot Singh and said his death was an irreparable loss to BJP.

In a post on X, Singh said, “I am deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Meinam Bhorot Singh Ji, former president of BJP Manipur and former MLA, Thangmeiband AC. His passing is an irreparable loss not only to the BJP but also to the people of Manipur.”

