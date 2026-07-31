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Home / India / Former BRS MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy passes away

Former BRS MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy passes away

Ex-Narsampet legislator, who was undergoing treatment for pulmonary embolism, to be accorded police honours at his funeral as leaders across parties pay tributes

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PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 10:10 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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Former BRS MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy, who was admitted to a private hospital here four days ago following serious health complications, died on Friday, BRS sources said. He was 52.

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Reddy, who represented Narsampet assembly constituency during 2018-23, was rushed from home to a private hospital at Hanumakonda near Warangal on the morning of July 26.

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He was treated for pulmonary embolism and revived after performing CPR. Later, he was admitted to the hospital in Hyderabad for advanced treatment.

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BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and other party leaders visited the hospital to enquire about his health condition.

Despite the best efforts of doctors, he breathed his last early on Friday, BRS said.

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Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, state BJP president N Ramchander Rao, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, and other leaders condoled the demise of Sudarshan Reddy.

An official release on Friday evening said the chief minister directed officials to conduct the funeral of Sudarshan Reddy with police honours.

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