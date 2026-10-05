Former CDS Gen Anil Chauhan takes charge as Vivekananda International Foundation director

Former Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan on Monday took over as the Director of the think-tank Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF).

The foundation posted on social media platform X about the change and extended a ‘warm welcome’ to Gen Chauhan as he assumed charge.

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Based in New Delhi, the VIF has an executive committee chaired by S Gurumurthy. Former Ambassador Satish Chandra and former Army Chief NC Vij are its two other members.

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Meanwhile, the VIF said, “It begins a new chapter under Gen Chauhan’s leadership.”

Gen Chauhan is widely regarded as a distinguished strategic thinker and defence scholar. His extensive experience in national security, defence policy, geopolitics and military transformation will further strengthen VIF’s research and strategic dialogue, the post said.

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Gen Chauhan retired on May 30 this year after serving for more than three years as CDS. He takes over from Arvind Gupta, a former Deputy National Security Adviser (Dy NSA).

Born in 1961, Gen Anil Chauhan was commissioned into the 11 Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army in 1981. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.

In the rank of Major General, the officer commanded an Infantry Division in the critical Baramula sector in the Northern Command. Later, as Lieutenant General, he commanded a corps in the Northeast and subsequently went on to become the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command in September 2019. He held the charge until his retirement from the service in May 2021.

The Vivekananda International Foundation website says the think-tank interacts with the diplomatic community in New Delhi to project India’s viewpoint and understand the views and perceptions of other nations to further India’s political, strategic, economic and civilisational interests.

It also organises events, conferences, lectures, seminars and discussions and invites scholars and subject specialists for an exchange of ideas. It organises exhibitions, cultural events and training workshops for students and other targeted groups, as well as yoga classes to involve citizens across age groups and professions in the task of national regeneration.

The VIF was founded in 2009 by Ajit Doval, the former Intelligence Bureau director who is now the National Security Adviser.