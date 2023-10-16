Former CEC Manohar Singh Gill passes away at 87

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 15

Former Chief Election Commissioner and ex-Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Manohar Singh Gill breathed his last at a private hospital here on Sunday evening. He passed away after a brief illness, said family members. He was 87.

MS Gill’s daughter Gauri Gill said her father had been ill for the past three days, but he had full cognition till the end. “He was still worried about us all and wanted us to go home. He passed away peacefully after a brief illness,” she told The Tribune.

Gill is survived by his wife Vinnie and daughters Natasha, Gauri and Kaveri. Family sources said Gill was very proud to have daughters and would always say “not to have sons is a tragedy, but not to have daughters is a disaster”.

His last rites would be held at the Lodhi Crematorium at 3.30 pm on Monday, said Gauri. Gill was born in Alladinpur village of Tarn Taran.

