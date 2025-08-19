DT
Home / India / Former chief justice Sanjiv Khanna to depose before 'One Nation One Election' panel today

Former chief justice Sanjiv Khanna to depose before 'One Nation One Election' panel today

The Joint Parliamentary committee is scrutinising the simultaneous election Bills, commonly referred to as the ‘One Nation One Election’ legislations
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:16 PM Aug 19, 2025 IST
Former Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna. PTI file
Former Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna will depose before the Joint Parliamentary committee — which is scrutinising the simultaneous election Bills commonly referred to as the ‘One Nation One Election (ONOE)’ legislations — today.

Prior to him, a few other former chief justices, namely DY Chandrachud, JS Khehar, UU Lalit and Ranjan Gogoi, have also interacted with the committee members on various provisions of the bills.

In his written opinion to the committee, Justice Khanna has said that arguments related to the dilution of the country's federal structure might be raised about the constitutional amendment Bills, even as he has listed the various claims made supporting and criticising the concept, sources said.

Justice Khanna further said that the ONIE bills conferred "unfettered discretion" on the Election Commission in deciding that an Assembly poll could not be conducted along with that of the Lok Sabha, and to make a recommendation to the President on these lines, sources further said.

Justices Chandrachud and Khehar, too, had earlier expressed reservations at the amendment Bills conferring unfettered powers to the Election Commission.

