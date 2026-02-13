DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Former CJI Gavai deposes before parliamentary panel on simultaneous polls; says concept within constitutional framework

Former CJI Gavai deposes before parliamentary panel on simultaneous polls; says concept within constitutional framework

Gavai is the sixth former Chief Justice of India to have deposed before the Parliamentary Joint Committee

article_Author
Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:40 AM Feb 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Former Chief Justice of India BR Gavai. PTI File Photo
Advertisement

Former Chief Justice of India BR Gavai on Thursday expressed confidence in the concept of simultaneous elections, saying that it falls well within the constitutional framework.

Advertisement

Deposing before the Parliamentary Joint Committee reviewing the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024, which aims to synchronise elections to the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, Gavai said Parliament is competent to enact a law facilitating simultaneous polls. The committee is headed by BJP MP PP Chaudhary.

Advertisement

According to sources, Gavai indicated to the panel that bringing a law to facilitate simultaneous elections is within the competency of Parliament.

Advertisement

Significantly, he is learnt to have informed the committee that since the “no-confidence motion” instrument remains untouched, the accountability of the Central or state governments would remain intact.

Gavai is the sixth former Chief Justice of India to have deposed before the panel. While four former CJIs, including Gavai, Ranjan Gogoi, DY Chandrachud and JS Khehar, have stated that the concept of simultaneous elections does not violate the constitutional framework, the other two, namely Sanjiv Khanna and UU Lalit, have expressed reservation about the proposed bills, saying that it is in contravention of the Constitution’s basic structure.

Advertisement

However, the unrestricted powers to the Election Commission under the proposed legislation, especially regarding finalising the schedule of elections, has been an area of concern among the former CJIs.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts