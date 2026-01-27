DT
Home / India / Former India cricketer Jacob Martin arrested in Vadodara for drunk driving      

Former India cricketer Jacob Martin arrested in Vadodara for drunk driving      

Martin was driving his luxury SUV near Punit Nagar Society in the Akota area at around 2.30 am when he loses control of the vehicle due to intoxication and crashes into 3 cars parked outside a house

article_Author
PTI
Vadodara, Updated At : 07:50 PM Jan 27, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Jacob Martin. Photo credit: instagram/imJacobMartin
Former India cricketer Jacob Martin rammed into three parked cars while driving his luxury SUV allegedly under the influence of alcohol in Vadodara district in the wee hours of Tuesday, police said.

Hours after the accident, Martin (53), who played 10 ODIs for India, was placed under arrest, they said.

Martin, a Baroda batter, was driving his luxury SUV near Punit Nagar Society in the Akota area at around 2.30 am when he lost control of the vehicle due to intoxication and crashed into three cars parked outside a house, damaging them, officials at the Akota police station told PTI.

Based on a complaint by the owner of the damaged cars, a case was registered against the former cricketer under BNS sections related to rash and drunk driving, police said.

The police have impounded Martin’s MG Hector car.

The former captain of the Baroda Ranji Trophy team was arrested by the Delhi Police in 2011 on charges of human trafficking.

