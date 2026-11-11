Former India hockey captain Somaya thanks Bengaluru Police for recovering stolen Olympic gold, other medals

Former India hockey captain M M Somaya on Wednesday thanked the Bengaluru Police for recovering his stolen valuables, including the 1980 Olympic gold medal, saying the recovery made him feel as though he had won the medals all over again.

All the stolen articles, including eight medals, a camera, a Kodagu dagger and an Olympic kit bag, along with the two-wheeler allegedly used in the crime, have been recovered, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said at a press conference on Wednesday. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the burglary.

“I am extremely happy and grateful to the Bengaluru Police for working really hard and recovering all the valuables stolen from my residence,” Somaya said.

He said the medals held immense sentimental value as they were won during a time when hockey was an amateur sport and offered little financial reward.

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“It feels like I have won the medals all over again. The medals are the result of many years of hard work. There were no monetary rewards back then. Hockey was an amateur sport. The medals were the only recognition, so they are very special to me, especially the Olympic gold,” he said.

The burglary was reported at Somaya’s residence in HAL 3rd Stage on October 28, under the jurisdiction of the Indiranagar police station.

The police recovered two medals from Rajajinagar and the remaining six, along with the camera, Kodagu dagger and Olympic kit bag, from Hoskote.

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The recovered medals include the gold medal from the 1980 Moscow Olympics, a silver medal from the 1982 Asian Games, a bronze medal from the 1986 Asian Games in Seoul and another bronze medal from the 1982 Champions Trophy in Amsterdam.

The other recovered medals include a gold medal from the Loiano tournament in Italy, participation medals from the 1984 Los Angeles and 1988 Seoul Olympics, and a silver medal presented during the celebrations marking the 300th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh.