DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Former PM Deve Gowda's wife Chennamma passes away

Former PM Deve Gowda's wife Chennamma passes away

Chennamma Deve Gowda was in her late 80s; she was undergoing treatment for a respiratory ailment

article_Author
PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 07:16 PM Jul 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo: @ShobhaBJP/X
Advertisement

Chennamma Deve Gowda, the wife of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, passed away on Saturday after suffering a massive cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

Advertisement

She was in her late 80s.

Advertisement

According to hospital authorities, she was admitted to Manipal Hospital on Old Airport Road in the city on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

She was undergoing treatment for a respiratory ailment.

"We regret to inform that Mrs Chennamma suffered a massive cardiac arrest despite being on the road to recovery today at 4 pm," the hospital said in a statement.

Advertisement

Gowda, his son and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, and other family members were at the hospital.

Chennamma was the survivor of an acid attack in February 2001, which allegedly stemmed from a family feud.

She married Gowda in 1954, and the couple had four sons and two daughters, among them Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy and MLA H D Revanna, who represents the Holenarasipur constituency in Hassan district.

Despite being the wife and mother of prominent politicians, Chennamma largely stayed away from the public spotlight.

Gowda often publicly acknowledged her sacrifices, unwavering support and the crucial role she played in managing the family while he pursued his demanding political career.

Her son Kumaraswamy has often said that his mother's values have guided him throughout his political journey.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts