Chennamma Deve Gowda, the wife of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, passed away on Saturday after suffering a massive cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

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She was in her late 80s.

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According to hospital authorities, she was admitted to Manipal Hospital on Old Airport Road in the city on Wednesday night.

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She was undergoing treatment for a respiratory ailment.

"We regret to inform that Mrs Chennamma suffered a massive cardiac arrest despite being on the road to recovery today at 4 pm," the hospital said in a statement.

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Gowda, his son and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, and other family members were at the hospital.

Chennamma was the survivor of an acid attack in February 2001, which allegedly stemmed from a family feud.

She married Gowda in 1954, and the couple had four sons and two daughters, among them Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy and MLA H D Revanna, who represents the Holenarasipur constituency in Hassan district.

Despite being the wife and mother of prominent politicians, Chennamma largely stayed away from the public spotlight.

Gowda often publicly acknowledged her sacrifices, unwavering support and the crucial role she played in managing the family while he pursued his demanding political career.

Her son Kumaraswamy has often said that his mother's values have guided him throughout his political journey.