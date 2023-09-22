Former UP minister Dinesh Johri dies at 80

PTI

Bareilly, September 22

Former Uttar Pradesh health minister Dinesh Johri died at his house here on Friday, his family said.

The 80-year-old Johri was ailing for a long time.

Johri served as an MLA from Bareilly city assembly seat for three consecutive terms. He was elected as an MLA for the first time on a BJP ticket in 1985.

In 1991, he was made the health minister in the Kalyan Singh government.