Former UP minister Dinesh Johri dies at 80

Bareilly, September 22
Former Uttar Pradesh health minister Dinesh Johri died at his house here on Friday, his family said.
The 80-year-old Johri was ailing for a long time.
Johri served as an MLA from Bareilly city assembly seat for three consecutive terms. He was elected as an MLA for the first time on a BJP ticket in 1985.
In 1991, he was made the health minister in the Kalyan Singh government.
