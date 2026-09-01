DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Fortune Soya refined oil under scrutiny: Delhi HC asks Centre, FSSAI to respond to plea prohibiting its sale

Fortune Soya refined oil under scrutiny: Delhi HC asks Centre, FSSAI to respond to plea prohibiting its sale

Petitioner AWL Agri Business Limited received Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) notices over claims of being '100% Veg', 'Cholesterol Free' and 'For Healthy Lifestyle' for its product Fortune Soya Health Refined Soyabean Oil

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:08 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Delhi High Court.
Advertisement

The Delhi High Court has sought response of Centre and FSSAI on a plea challenging show-cause notice prohibiting manufacture and sale of 'Fortune Soya Health Refined Soyabean Oil' for alleged misleading label declarations and claims.

Advertisement

Petitioner AWL Agri Business Limited received Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) notices over claims of being "100% Veg", "Cholesterol Free” and “For Healthy Lifestyle" for its product 'Fortune Soya Health Refined Soyabean Oil'.

Advertisement

The respondent authorities opposed the maintainability of the petition on the ground of territorial jurisdiction and submitted that no part of the cause of action arose within the territorial jurisdiction of the Delhi High Court as the company was based in Gujarat and the product was manufactured and marketed from outside Delhi.

Advertisement

However, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma held that the petition cannot be held to be lacking in territorial jurisdiction and the foundational actions which are directly impugned by the petitioner were taken by FSSAI in Delhi and form the very basis of the reliefs sought in the petition.

"Both respondent nos. 3 and 4 (FSSAI) are authorities situated within the territorial jurisdiction of this court. Thus, insofar as the principal reliefs sought in the petition are concerned, the persons and authorities against whom the writs are sought are amenable to the jurisdiction of this court," the high court said in its order on Monday.

Advertisement

The court asked the authorities to file their responses within four weeks and listed the matter for further hearing on November 5.

According to the plea, on July 17, FSSAI issued a show cause notice to the petitioner alleging contravention of the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018, and the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020 and calling upon it to clarify within seven days as to why action should not be initiated under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

On the same day, FSSAI issued a letter to the commissioners of food safety of all states and union territories, directing them to ensure that products described as "non-compliant products" are not manufactured, distributed, marketed or sold in their jurisdictions.

The petitioner said the letter effectively treated 'Fortune Soya Health Refined Soyabean Oil' as a "non-compliant product" and exposed it and its distributors, stockists, wholesalers and retailers across India to enforcement action.

It said that in August, the petitioner received communications from some of its distributors that food safety officers visited their premises and directed stoppage of sale of the product, following which retailers declined fresh orders and sought return of existing stock.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts