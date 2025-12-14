Four CMs, over 100 CEOs to attend WEF annual meeting at Davos

Four chief ministers, including Devendra Fadnavis of Maharashtra and N Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh, will join more than 100 CEOs from India at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting next month.

Several union ministers are also expected to attend the five-day annual meeting from January 19-23, 2026, which will host a record number of nearly 3,000 global leaders from close to 130 countries, including around 60 heads of state.

Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh chief ministers will be joined by A Revanth Reddy of Telangana and Mohan Yadav from Madhya Pradesh.

Besides these four states, a few more, including Uttar Pradesh, are expected to have a significant presence in Davos during the WEF Annual Meeting 2026, which will be held under the theme of ‘a spirit of dialogue’.

The names of union ministers scheduled to attend the meeting are expected to be announced soon.

Business leaders from India expected in Davos for the annual congregation of the rich and powerful from across the world include Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani, Tata group’s N Chandrasekaran, Bajaj group’s Sanjiv Bajaj and Jubilant Bhartia Group’s Hari S Bhartia.

Other Indian corporate leaders expected to be there are Axix Bank’s Amitabh Chaudhry, Godrej Industries Group’s Nadir Godrej, JSW Group’s Sajjan Jindal, Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath, Bharti group’s Sunil Bharti Mittal, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, Infosys CEO Salik S Parekh, Wipro’s Rishad Premji, Essar CEO Prashant Ruia, Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Renew CEO Sumant Sinha.

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade Secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia, as well as several PSU heads, including GAIL’s Sandeep Kumar Gupta, SBI’s Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, NTPC’s Gurdeep Singh and REC’s Jitendra Srivastava, will also be there.

Global leaders attending the summit include World Bank President Ajay S Banga, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, UNESCO Director General Khaled el-Enany, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

From Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also be there.

Under the theme ‘a spirit of dialogue’, the meeting will seek to harness the need for an impartial platform that connects leaders to confront shared challenges and drive the innovations defining the future, according to the WEF.

The meeting will focus on five global challenges where public-private cooperation can make a difference: cooperation in a more contested world, unlocking new sources of growth, better investment in people, deploying innovation at scale and responsibly, and building prosperity within planetary boundaries.

Public figures expected to attend include leaders from G7, G20, BRICS countries and beyond, as well as heads of international organisations.