Four more FIRs against Rahul, Priyanka for ‘assaulting cops’

At least four fresh FIRs were filed by the Delhi Police against Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other leaders for allegedly assaulting police personnel during the two-day anti-Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) protests by the Opposition INDIA bloc in Lutyens Delhi, sources said on Thursday.

The development came a day after an FIR was registered against Rahul and Priyanka for allegedly entering the Akashvani Bhawan premises by force.

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According to sources, the FIRs were registered under sections relating to assault, obstructing officials in the discharge of their duties and violation of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

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The police said a total of 91 people were detained during the protest on Wednesday, including several MPs and leaders.

The police stopped the protesters midway while they were travelling by buses to Jantar Mantar for a surprise sit-in after a lunch meeting at a South Indian restaurant on Janpath, leading to an intense face-off.

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Priyanka and other women leaders lay flat on the road, clutching copies of the Constitution, until they were forcibly removed and taken to police buses amid loud sloganeering by Opposition members demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

MPs of the Congress, TMC, CPM, CPI, RJD, IUML and some other parties were among the protesters. The police said the protesters were asked to vacate the premises, but refused to do so. Rahul, along with other Opposition leaders, remained seated under a banyan tree and insisted that they would leave only after a delegation of MPs was given an appointment to meet Election Commission officials.

The police said the action was taken after repeated disregard of lawful directions and with the objective of maintaining law and order.