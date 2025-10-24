DT
Home / India / Four of family die in bike-bus collision in Karnataka

Four of family die in bike-bus collision in Karnataka

The victims, including two children, were on their way to attend a wedding

PTI
Chikkaballapura, Updated At : 01:54 PM Oct 24, 2025 IST
File photo for representation
Four members of a family died after their motorcycle allegedly collided with a school bus in this district, police said on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Balaji (35), his son Arya (11), relative Harish (12), and brother-in-law Venkateshappa (50), they said.

All of them were residents of Chilakalanerpu, travelling to Thalakayalabetta to attend a marriage. The bus was returning after dropping the students when the accident occurred, he said.

According to police, the accident occurred near Burudugunte in Kencharlahalli limits on Thursday, when the motorcycle carrying five allegedly collided with the school bus coming from Korlaparthi.

While all four of the family died on the spot, Balaji's daughter sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment, a senior police officer said.

A case was registered, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

