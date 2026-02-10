DT
PT
Home / India / ‘Four Stars of Destiny’ not published yet: Penguin

‘Four Stars of Destiny’ not published yet: Penguin

Says any copies currently in circulation constitute an infringement of PRHI’s copyright

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:53 AM Feb 10, 2026 IST
Penguin Random House India (PRHI), the publisher of ‘Four Stars of Destiny’, a memoir by former Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane, on Monday clarified that no copies of the book — either in print or digital format — have been published, distributed or sold.

In a statement, the publisher said it holds the sole publishing rights for the memoir and emphasised that it has not yet gone into publication. It reiterated that no copies of the book, in print or digital form, have been made available to the public by Penguin Random House India.

The publisher further stated that any copies currently in circulation, whether in whole or in part, and in any format — including print, digital or PDF, online or offline — constitute an infringement of PRHI’s copyright.

Penguin Random House India added that it would exercise all remedies available under the law against the illegal and unauthorised dissemination of the book.

