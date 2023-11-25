Four students killed, over 60 injured in stampede at Kerala's Cochin University

Kochi, November 25
Four students died and over 60 were injured in a stampede at Cochin University, state Health Minister Veena George said on Saturday.
The tragedy occurred during the university's anniversary celebrations.
“Four persons were brought dead to Kalamassery Medical College,” George said in a press release.
