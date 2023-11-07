Four-year-old boy child dies after root canal surgery in Kerala; medical negligence alleged

PTI

Thrissur, November 7

A young child who underwent a root canal surgery at a private hospital near here died tragically on Tuesday, prompting the relatives to lodge a complaint with police for alleged medical negligence.

The incident took place at a private hospital in Kunnamkulam near here, leaving the family in shock.

Police said the four-year-old boy was allegedly administered anesthesia prior to the procedure.

However, upon regaining consciousness, the child allegedly experienced severe discomfort, accompanied by a significant drop in blood pressure, ultimately leading to the tragic death, they said.

The Kunnamkulam police have taken action by launching a First Information Report (FIR) based on the complaint of relatives.

Police said they are investigating the case, treating it as an unnatural death.

#Kerala