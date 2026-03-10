DT
Home / India / Frame no-fault compensation policy for serious adverse events after Covid vaccination: SC to Centre

Frame no-fault compensation policy for serious adverse events after Covid vaccination: SC to Centre

The Bench clarifies that its judgement shall not preclude any person from pursuing such other remedies as may be available in law

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:50 AM Mar 10, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Centre to frame a no-fault compensation policy for serious adverse events following Covid-19 vaccination.

A Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said the existing mechanism for monitoring adverse events following immunisation shall continue.

“No separate court-appointed expert body is considered necessary in view of the existing mechanism for scientific assessment of adverse events following immunisation,” Justice Nath said while pronouncing the verdict.

The Bench clarified that its judgement shall not preclude any person from pursuing such other remedies as may be available in law.

“Equally, the formulation of the no-fault framework shall not be construed as an admission of liability or fault on the part of the Union of India or any other authority,” it said.

The top court delivered its verdict on pleas, including the one which alleged that two women lost their lives in 2021 after taking the first dose of the Covishield vaccine.

The plea alleged that both of them suffered from severe adverse effects following immunisation.

