Frame rules to implement 25 per cent EWS quota under RTE Act: Supreme Court

Maintaining that granting admissions to poor kids in educational institutions “must be a national mission”, the Supreme Court has directed government authorities to frame rules to ensure that the 25 per cent reservation in admissions for children from economically and socially weaker sections in private unaided non-minority schools is implemented.

“…we direct the appropriate authorities to prepare and issue, in consultation with NCPCR (National Commission for Protection of Child Rights) and SCPCRs (state commissions), as the case may be, as well as the national and state advisory councils, necessary rules and regulations under Section 38 of the RTE Act for implementing the mandate of Section 12(1)(c) of the Act,” a bench of Justice PS Narasimha and Justice Atul S Chandurkar said.

The order came on a petition filed by a man whose children were denied admission to a neighbourhood school for free and compulsory elementary education in 2016, despite the availability of seats, following which he moved the Bombay High Court rejected his petition on the ground that he had failed to apply in accordance with the online procedure for filling the reserved seats.

The top court said the grant of admission to kids from the EWS category under the Right to Education (RTE) Act was “an obligation of the appropriate government and the local authority. Equally, courts, be it constitutional or civil, must walk that extra mile to provide easy access and efficient relief to parents who complain of denial of the right”.

Noting that “unfortunately”, the petition against the high court’s order was pending for long, the bench said to ensure that this situation shall not revisit parents like the petitioner again and again, it considered it appropriate to take up the case for precedent-making and decided to examine the efficiency and effectiveness of the procedures for complying with the mandate of Section 12 of the RTE Act, which deals with the extent of school’s responsibility for free and compulsory education.

“We are of the opinion that it is necessary and compelling to formulate subordinate legislation by issuing necessary rules and regulations, prescribing the method and manner by which children of weaker and disadvantaged sections are to be admitted in neighbourhood schools,” the bench said.

It underlined that without such enforceable rules and regulations, the objective of Article 21A (right to education) of the Constitution and the statutory policy under section 12(1)(c) (25 per cent EWS reservation) of the RTE Act would be “a dead letter”.

Amicus curiae had highlighted various reasons for the reserved seats being inaccessible to the weaker and disadvantaged groups, including the online application process, which ignored the prevalent digital illiteracy, the language barrier, lack of help desks to assist the parents or guardians, lack of information about the availability of seats, absence of transparency in the admission process and uncertainty about the forums for redressal of grievances.