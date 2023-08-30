Framing joint campaign strategy on cards during INDIA bloc's Mumbai meet starting on Thursday

Mumbai, August 30
Leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc are set to hold hectic parleys during a two-day conclave here starting on Thursday during which they will announce a coordination committee and a logo for the alliance.
They would chalk out a joint campaign strategy to take on the NDA in the 2024 general election and iron out the differences among themselves. The leaders are also likely to announce a few panels to draft a common minimum programme of the alliance, to frame joint plans for holding agitations across the country and for seat-sharing.
"The Mumbai meeting will come out with a clear-cut roadmap for providing a progressive alternative to the regressive policies of the current government," RJD's Manoj Jha told PTI.
The INDIA bloc is also likely to announce a secretariat for smooth coordination between the constituents and it is likely to be set up in the national capital. Besides, the members will also discuss the issue of having a coordinator or a chairperson to head the alliance.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is the frontrunner for the convenor's post. There are also talks of former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi being considered to head the alliance.
According to sources, while Kumar has already announced that he is not in the race for the convernor's post, Gandhi has privately expressed that she was against the proposal.
