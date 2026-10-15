Frankfurt-Delhi flight diverted to Jaipur after false hijack scare

An Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner flying from Frankfurt to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur on Wednesday morning following a reported hijack alert that later turned out to be a hoax, triggering a high-level security response at the airport.

Flight AI-2030 landed safely at Jaipur International Airport at 9.45 am, about 280 km from its intended destination.

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Security personnel from various agencies approached the aircraft cautiously and boarded it to conduct extensive checks before passengers were allowed to disembark.

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Airport authorities activated the highest level of security response, similar to the protocol followed during a hijacking incident, sources said.

After the aircraft and crew were cleared by security agencies, all passengers disembarked and underwent security checks. They subsequently reboarded the aircraft, which resumed its journey to Delhi, Air India said.

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According to initial information, the pilot pressed ‘Squawk Code 7500’, which indicates unlawful interference, when the aircraft was in the Mumbai Flight Information Region (FIR). Subsequently, the plane was diverted to Jaipur, the sources added.

Air India said its teams worked proactively with the authorities to minimise inconvenience to passengers and apologised for the disruption.

“The safety and security of our passengers and crew remain Air India’s highest priority,” the spokesperson said.