Frankfurt-Hyderabad flight returns to base mid-air
The reasons for the aborted flight not immediately known
A Hyderabad-bound Lufthansa aircraft from Frankfurt returned to its base mid-air, sources said on Sunday. However, the reasons for the aborted flight were not immediately known.
Air Traffic Control at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here received a message that the flight was returning to Frankfurt sometime after it took off from Germany.
According to the website flightaware.com, flight LH752 was expected to land in Hyderabad at 6 am on Monday.
According to the website, the aircraft is a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
