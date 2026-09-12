Fraudsters lure users with fake '1980s retro photo’ apps: TGCSB warns, urges caution

The TGCSB on Saturday cautioned people against fraudsters scamming people by taking advantage of the viral "1980s retro photo editing" trend.

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau, which issued a public advisory, said cyber fraudsters are using attractive advertisements promising to transform ordinary photographs into 1980s-style retro photographs.

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Users are being lured into clicking suspicious links and downloading APK (Android Package) files from unverified sources, it said.

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Explaining how the fraud was carried out, TGCSB Director Shikha Goel, in a release, said fraudsters circulate advertisements or messages offering free or unlimited access to retro photo-editing applications.

On clicking the link, victims may be directed to download and install a malicious APK file outside the official app stores, she said.

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Once installed, such malicious applications may seek excessive permissions and potentially gain access to sensitive information, including SMS messages and OTPs, contacts and other personal information, banking and financial information, notifications and device data and other sensitive information stored on the device, she said.

The stolen information may subsequently be misused to facilitate financial fraud, unauthorised transactions, identity theft and other cybercrimes, Goel said.

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau further urged people to remain vigilant.

People were advised to follow precautions, including not to click on unknown or suspicious links received through SMS, WhatsApp, social media or other platforms and not to download or install APK files received from unknown sources.