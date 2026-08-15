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Home / India / Free online coaching for competitive exams: PM Modi in I-Day speech

Free online coaching for competitive exams: PM Modi in I-Day speech

'Coaching classes burden the poor and the middle class. We will provide free online coaching for various exams,' PM Modi says in his address to the nation on India's 80th Independence Day

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:23 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced free online coaching for aspirants preparing for competitive exams to ease the financial burden on their families.

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"Coaching classes burden the poor and the middle class. We will provide free online coaching for various exams," Modi said in his address to the nation on India's 80th Independence Day.

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"Every parent feels that if they do not send their child to a coaching class, they are not a prestigious family," he said.

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The prime minister said he assures these families that they can save "thousands of crores of rupees" spent on coaching, be close to their children, and care for them.

"And therefore, we have decided to provide free online coaching for various examinations for the youth. We have digital public infrastructure; we have excellent talent and teachers. By bringing these resources together, we are going to build a complete network to provide free coaching to the youth of the country," Modi said.

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